The two-car collision happened at Halesfield 21 in Telford at around 5.30pm. Nobody was trapped in either of the vehicles.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 5.32pm on Friday, June 2, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Halesfield 21, Telford. Report of a two-car RTC. No persons trapped."