VIDEO: Tutus, tattoos and pink everywhere at Telford Race for Life 2023

The Telford Race For Life 2023 took place at Telford Town Park, with around 700 expected to participate in the hope of raising a combined £67,000 for Cancer Research UK.

As always, the event was full of colour, fun and positivity, but behind all the smiles and cheers, there was a deeper meaning. Several runners shared stories of their loved ones who they've lost to the cruel disease.

Telford pals Hayle Evans, from Lawley, and Donna Edwards, from Ketley, were running in memory of Hayle's mum Lynn. Donna said: "We're running for Hayle's beautiful mum who sadly passed away. We're going to get Hayle over the line for her first run."

Hayle joked: "She'd think I'm mad (running the Race For Life). I can't run to save my life so it should be interesting! I've never ran a 5K never mind a 10K."

She added: "My mum had been ill for quite a long time. I looked after her since I was 12. She had a really good sense of humour and she was the most selfless person."

It wasn't just Shropshire folk who laced up their trainers for the big race. Adele Haney, her husband Robert and daughter Poppy travelled from Dudley, West Mids, to run in memory of Adele's mum Pauline who died from cancer in 2008. Adele said: "She was very fun-loving and very kind." "Her door was always open, no matter what," added Robert.

Cancer survivor Janine Felton was running with a mix of friends from the Telford Triathlon Club and Lawley Running Club. Janine said she was running for "everyone that's been through cancer and anyone that's struggling at the moment." Her pal Mark Boden, who looked the part in his colourful wig and pink tutu, added: "I'm running for my mum and dad, and anyone who has been affected or it living with cancer at the moment. It's such a terrible disease."

Steph Biggs, also part of the group of triathletes and runners, said: "I'm running for several people I know who've had and are recovering from breast cancer, which is brilliant. So we need to raise more money to get more people in that situation."

One runner who was hoping for a drama free race was Claire Stewart, from Telford, who was running with her mum Ann, who has survived breast cancer. Claire said: "The last one we did together I was eight-and-a-half months pregnant and went into labour half-way round! My waters broke and I gave birth the next day."

The pair sported matching tattoos on their forearms. The received the ink on Ann's 70th birthday to represent all cancers.

Event organiser Becks Day paid tribute to the volunteers who helped the event run smoothly. She said: "We can't run these events without them."