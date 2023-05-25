Wellington set to host scooter spectacular

Pictured are representatives of Love Wellington, who are helping to promote the rally, and The Wellington Orbit.

The Italian AutoMoto Club has joined forces with Wellington Rotary Club and Love Wellington to stage the gathering on June 3.

The town centre will be packed with Italian scooters of all types, from rare vintage examples to current models, and riders and enthusiasts are expected from across the Midlands.

David Morris, director of the Italian AutoMoto Club, said: “We are so happy to run this event again in 2023. We organised it last year for the first time and it was such a massive success that we just had to do it again.

"We have brought it further forward in the calendar so that we can hopefully take advantage of the better weather.

“This year's event is very much a joint initiative with the Welington Rotary Club who are providing marshals and logistical support for the day. It has been an absolute joy to deal with such upbeat and positive group of people.

“We do hope that the public will also support us by coming to see this free event and to also enjoy the incredible array of shops, restaurants and cafes which this incredible and very historic market town has to offer – it is a wonderful town,” David added.