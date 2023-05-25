Telford mayor’s charity appeal funds to be presented to local cause

Outgoing Mayor of Telford and Wrekin, Councillor Raj Mehta, is set to present his chosen cause with money raised through the Mayor’s Charity Appeal

He chose to raise money to support young people in the borough and through their year of fundraising the mayor and mayoress, Dr Poonam Mehta, raised £13,272.02.

At the council meeting on Thursday evening, Councillor Mehta will present a cheque for the money raised to the trustees of Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council to support young people and establish a new youth club.

Councillor Mehta said: “The money raised through my Mayor’s Charity Appeal will be donated to Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council and dedicated to supporting Telford’s next generation to continue to build bridges, promote equality and ensure Telford is a great place for all.

“Through Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council’s registered charity, we will be working to mentor young people and assist them to set up a multi-faith, multi-cultural youth club where youth from all backgrounds can come together and feel safe and included, take part in activities, engage in further learning and equip themselves with the skills to become the leaders of tomorrow.

“I very much look forward to seeing the difference the generous donations from all the amazing charity contributors will make.”