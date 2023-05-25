Coronation garden officially unveiled at town park

The Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, with the Chairman of The Friends of Telford Town Park, Chris Pettman, and Telford Mayor, Councillor Raj Mehta.

The coronation display, which includes a lion sculpture, spiral hedging and plants in various colours to represent all countries of the United Kingdom, has been unveiled in the Chelsea Gardens at Telford Town Park.

The Mayor of Telford Councillor Raj Mehta, in what was his last engagement in the role, attended the gardens and the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner performed the opening ceremony.

The display was created by voluntary group the Friends of Telford Town Park.

Its chairman Chris Pettman said: “Many of our volunteers have been working on this project for some time and we are so pleased it has all come to fruition.

“We hope visitors enjoy the display and believe it is a fitting creation to mark the momentous occasion.

“Planning for this garden began in January and a lot of hours of work has been put into it.”

The coronation garden was created after the Friends of Telford Town Park applied for a grant of £1,600 from Telford & Wrekin Council.

It is one of many projects and events across the borough funded to mark the coronation.

The Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner said she was thoroughly impressed at the new venue.

She said: “To me, this is just yet another extension of the beautiful gardens we have here and each time I visit it's just a little bit more for people to come and enjoy.

“It really is an exceptional, beautiful, peaceful place.”

The friends assist with the upkeep of the award winning park with a team of volunteers looking after the Chelsea and Maxell Gardens and beyond.

The group was formed in 2003 and has around 30 volunteers, many of whom meet every Wednesday morning.