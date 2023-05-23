Telford cheerleaders make a mark on world stage before exciting merger

Cheerforce Ten at the championships

Cheerforce Ten competed at the USASF/IASF World Cheerleading and Dance Championships and achieved sixth place in the International Open Coed Pom category.

They were also fifth in the Nations Cup, the highest ranked English team in the competition which saw more than 17,5000 athletes take part in the event in Disneyworld, Florida.

Rachael Smart, programme director at Cheerforce Ten, said: "It was an incredible experience for the team.

"We were training every day, from 7am, at a studio called Performers Edge Dance Centre and so everyone worked super hard and never complained."

Cheerforce Ten at the championships

"The team pulled together and put on a wonderful performance. It was amazing and to achieve the top six in a really hard section was fantastic. There was a combined respect for each other teams from everyone.

"We did a routine based on poppies and Flanders field, paying respect to WWI. We wanted to raise awareness of war and put a powerful message for remembrance. To be able to do that on the world stage was incredible."

The team head to the National Championships at Telford International Centre this weekend and will be taking 19 teams, with athletes form three-years-old to 28.

It will be there last major competition before becoming part of Cheer Athletics, the American company which has bases in 12 cities across the United States including Austin, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Denver and St Louis.

The company has chosen The Cheerforce Ten Cheerleading and Dance Academy to become its first location outside the USA.

"It will be the end of an era for Cheerforce Ten before we merge, so it will be emotional," said Rachael. "But we are changing for the better

"For us, this new relationship means we can provide the best of the best in terms of coaching, opportunities and resources to the athletes we have and new ones coming on board."

And Cheerforce are now looking for others to join them as they embark on an exciting new adventure.

"We want to reach out to new people interesting in joining cheerleading or dance teams," she said. "You don't need any experience. We have got teams of all ability levels and experience.

"We want to get dancers with experience as well and gymnasts.

"Anyone with a passion for dance would benefit from the opportunity to join us. It's a chance to start an exciting journey and there's something for everyone."