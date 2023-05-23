Alarm raised after two fires in the open

Firefighters were dispatched following reports of two fires in the open in Wellington.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service..

A crew from the town responded to 999 calls at 9pm on Sunday (May 21) to Admaston House.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue service said the crew members used a hosereel jet to quickly bring the fires under control within 15 minutes.

Sue Austin

