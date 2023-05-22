College students taking aim at military training base

The Telford College students on the close quarter battle range.

Students on Telford College’s level one, two and three courses spent two days and two nights on a work experience visit to MOD Stafford.

They completed activities on the indoor close quarter battle range, and spent time in the indoor computerised range, as well as receiving training on first aid, drill and patrolling skills.

Students were also given careers presentations on some of jobs available in the British Army and a briefing session on the British Army’s core values.

It was the latest in a series of visits designed to give Telford College’s public uniformed services students the best possible physical and mental preparation for life in the armed forces.

Craig Stockman, Telford College public uniformed services tutor, said: “The students thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

“The ‘outreach team’ at MOD Stafford said they were the best behaved and engaged group they had seen for a long time, which was wonderful to hear.

“Our public uniformed services courses are perfect for people who enjoy a structured physical training programme, and relish the chance to learn from the experts, competitive sport, teamwork, discipline and drills.”

People can find out more about Telford College’s public uniformed services courses at www.telfordcollege.ac.uk/join-us/our-courses/full-time/

Information will also be available at the college’s open event this week, from 5pm to 7.30pm on May 24.