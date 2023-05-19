RTC between J11 and 10A of the M6 southbound. Southbound empty...

Officers say the man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers at this difficult time.

Formal identification will take place in due course, say Staffordshire police.

Police have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage following the collision on the M6 yesterday .

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Officers from our collision investigation unit would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the vehicles prior to the crash."

Emergency services were called at 8.17am on Thursday to the M6 southbound around a mile before junction 10.

Staffordshire Police went to the scene with colleagues from West Midlands Police, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The 48 year old motorcyclist was found in cardiac arrest following a collision involving a lorry.

"Sadly, he was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later," said a police spokesperson.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "On arrival, crews discovered a motorbike and a lorry had been involved in a collision and the motorcyclist, a man, was in a critical condition.

“Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, it became apparent that he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene."

National Highways closed the southbound carriageway between junctions 12 and 10 while emergency services attended the scene, while the M54 eastbound was also shut from junction 1 to the M6.

Police announced the motorway was open again at 12.50pm.

It resulted in major delays at its peak, with queues stretching as far as Stafford on the M6 and the M5, while surrounding roads were also congested.

Anyone with information should contact Staffordshire Police via Livechat on the force website or call 101, quoting incident number 126 of 18 May.