Police are appealing for help in finding Raya.

West Midlands Police had launched an appeal to find 14-year-old Raya earlier this week.

She is missing from Acocks Green in Birmingham and officers said they were concerned for her welfare.

She is described as 4ft 11ins tall with long braided hair.

Now West Mercia Police have urged people in Shropshire to be on the look out, after revealing that Raya has links to the Telford area.