New care home celebrates official opening

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordPublished:

A new care home which will provide dedicated care for people with dementia, has opened.

At the opening of the Maples Care Home were from left, Rachael Carroll, Louise Bouthemy, Julie Roberts, Samantha Crawley, Lianne Stormey, Claire Hermon and Zoe Doherty - all from Bracebridge Care Group.

The Maples, in Randlay, Telford, is being operated by the Bracebridge Care Group.

It offers 70 spacious bedrooms, all with private en-suite wet rooms, and is designed to support independence and comfort for its residents.

It also features a hairdresser and barbers and other specially designed spaces, including a music room and an activities kitchen, to enhance the daily lives of the people who live there.

The home was officially opened by the mayor Councillor Raj Mahta.

Samantha Crawley, CEO of Bracebridge Care Group said they were thrilled to have opened the home.

She said: "We are so honoured and excited to have opened our very first care home today.

"We believe in creating spaces where compassion and innovation are at the heart of everything we do.

"We offer the best care locally for those affected by dementia.

"As we embark on this journey we look forward to nurturing and embracing the uniqueness of each person who lives in our homes.

"Thank you to everyone who attended our opening event today, we look forward to working with you all in the future."

