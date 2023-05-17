Family fun planned with return of Junior Jungle to county venue

Junior Jungle will be taking place at Albert's Shed Southwater this weekend. Picture: David Yeo

Albert's Shed in Southwater, Telford, will be hosting the performance from DJ Nick Terrific and MC Rocky Patch, with an electrifying afternoon of dubwise drum and bass, jungle, and hip hop remixes.

The event takes place at 3pm on Saturday.

Junior Jungle was created by DJ Nick Terrific and MC Rocky Patch as an antidote to traditional "baby raves."

Their mission is to provide a unique experience where children and adults can come together, dance, and enjoy music.

At a Junior Jungle Party, attendees can expect age-appropriate content, mixed live by DJ Nick Terrific, while MC Rocky Patch leads the charge, ensuring all partygoers are jumping.

"We believe in getting parents dancing with their kids, not just watching them," said DJ Nick Terrific. "Our parties are designed to make everyone lose themselves in the music and create lasting memories together. With MC Rocky Patch leading the way, parents can let loose and dance like never before."

David Gregg, Chief Operating Officer at Albert's Shed, said they were delighted to be hosting Junior Jungle once again.

"Junior Jungle's shows at Albert's Shed have been nothing short of amazing," said Mr Gregg. "Their ability to create an inclusive environment where kids and adults can enjoy music together is truly remarkable. We can't wait to witness the magic they'll bring to the stage."