Puppy with the broken heart: Telford owner sheds tears of joy after fundraiser for Cooper reaches target

Cooper the dog

Donations flooded in to save Cooper the bulldog - including a massive anonymous contribution of £2,400 - which means a £5,800 heart operation and doggie stent can be paid for to give the beloved pet a chance for life.

Owner Jenna Wiffen, from Hadley, said: "Wow I can't believe we have reached the target. Thank you so much to everyone I can now book his operation.

"Thank you, thank you... I'm in tears can't thank you enough."

She added: "Cooper, me and the whole family are so grateful for everyone's support and donations it means the world to us thank you from the bottom of Cooper's mummy's heart we will never stop fighting."

Cooper the dog with two of Jenna's children, Baileigh, aged four, and Iliana, aged 7, right

Jenna has also vowed to keep everyone up to date with Cooper's progress by uploading invoices and vet records to the specially created Facebook page facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091992185386

"I have rung our vet and they can't believe it either," said Jenna. "We are waiting now on a date for an operation at Willows in Solihull. They can give him a specialist heart operation."

"Every single donation meant so much and every penny has helped," said Jenna.

"It is a life saver for Cooper.