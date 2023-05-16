Arson arrest after house fire damages Telford home

Fire crews dealing with the blaze.

The fire took place at a home in Oaklands Drive, Trench, Telford, at around 6am yesterday.

There were no injuries reported but four fire crews attended to tackle the blaze, which could be seen to have damaged an upstairs room and the roof of the property.

West Mercia Police has now said that a 46-year-old man has been arrested for arson as part of an investigation into the incident.

Firefighters after they extinguished the flames