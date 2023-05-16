Notification Settings

Arson arrest after house fire damages Telford home

By Dominic Robertson

A man has been arrested in connection with a house fire.

Fire crews dealing with the blaze.
Fire crews dealing with the blaze.

The fire took place at a home in Oaklands Drive, Trench, Telford, at around 6am yesterday.

There were no injuries reported but four fire crews attended to tackle the blaze, which could be seen to have damaged an upstairs room and the roof of the property.

West Mercia Police has now said that a 46-year-old man has been arrested for arson as part of an investigation into the incident.

Firefighters after they extinguished the flames

Fire crews used full breathing apparatus, hosereel jets and the main jet to extinguish the flames and were at the scene for around three hours.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

