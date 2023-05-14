Police bust Telford cannabis factory and appeal for information on estate drug issues

Burford, in Brookside, Telford. Picture: Google Maps

Officers executed a warrant at an address on Burford in Brookside on Friday and are working to identify the suspects.

PC Adam Rock, of the policing team in Brookside, said: "Brookside Neighbourhood Team conducted a warrant at an address on Burford on Friday.

"A large cannabis grow was located inside the property with work ongoing to identify the suspects."

He asked anyone with information on other possible cannabis factories or drug issues on the estate to contact police.