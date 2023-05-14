Notification Settings

Police bust Telford cannabis factory and appeal for information on estate drug issues

By David TooleyTelfordPublished:

Police busted a cannabis factory in Telford and are asking for information about any more in the area.

Burford, in Brookside, Telford. Picture: Google Maps


Officers executed a warrant at an address on Burford in Brookside on Friday and are working to identify the suspects.

PC Adam Rock, of the policing team in Brookside, said: "Brookside Neighbourhood Team conducted a warrant at an address on Burford on Friday.

"A large cannabis grow was located inside the property with work ongoing to identify the suspects."

He asked anyone with information on other possible cannabis factories or drug issues on the estate to contact police.

PC Rock added: "If anyone as any information around premises they suspect are been used to grow cannabis please get in contact with us or around any other drug issues on the estate."









