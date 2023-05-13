Notification Settings

Week of walking celebration planned

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordPublished:

A week of walking activities are being planned as part of a week-long council event.

Telford Town Park will be the venue for the final Big Walk.
Telford & Wrekin Council's Big Walk Week runs from May 29 to June 4.

The event will provide residents with the opportunity to get out and explore the green spaces on their doorstep, while showcasing unknown woods, parks and nature reserves in the borough.

The Big Walk Week will feature Forest Schools, mindfulness sessions, craft workshops, storytelling walks, an eco garden tour and more.

It will conclude with the ‘Big Walk’ on Sunday, June 4, from community locations around the borough to its biggest green space, Telford Town Park.

The event is being run in partnership with groups including The Telford 50 Trail, Wellington Ramblers Wellbeing Walks, Shropshire Wildlife Trust, Severn Gorge Countryside Trust, and Travel Telford and runs through Whitsun half term week.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for leisure, climate action, green spaces and heritage said: “Discovering what’s available to everyone on your doorstep is an important element of the week and appreciating the natural landscapes that are free to access. We are encouraging people to have the confidence to get out and explore with our guided walks, find new activities and to get moving as part of a healthy lifestyle. These walks offer a mix for all abilities with a fun or interesting element added to engage new audiences.

"Most areas of the borough are involved, with events taking place in Wellington, Newport, Telford Town Park, Lightmoor, Madeley, Woodside, Granville Road, Leegomery and more.

"Many of the walks have free refreshments as part of the walk. There are Batty About Bats walks, storytelling trails, exploring local nature reserves, clay workshops, wellbeing walks and routes to discover local history you may have never spotted before.”

Booking information and full event details can be found at www.visittelford.co.uk/bigwalkweek or on Facebook @TelfordCultureEvents.

