This is what Shropshire's MPs said about rail strikes this week

Rail users are facing more disruption from industrial action

As the latest strikes, from the train divers union ASLEF, were today leaving passengers with limited options for routes throughout Shropshire – and the rest of the UK, the Shropshire Star asked county MPs what must be done to resolve industrial action which has become commonplace.

Three of the county's Conservative MPs, Lucy Allan, Philip Dunne and Mark Pritchard, have all called for the unions to agree terms and put an end to the dispute.

Mr Dunne added that it appeared trade unions are 'targeting' dates where big events such as Eurovision and the FA Cup final are taking place.

But North Shropshire's Liberal Democrat MP, Helen Morgan, said it was down to the Government to take 'responsibility and negotiate a fair package'.

What the MPs said

Telford Conservative MP Lucy Allan: "I am a regular train user travelling between Telford and London. There is no doubt there has been a deterioration in services since Avanti have taken over the franchise. Cancellations and delays are commonplace, causing remaining services to become severely overcrowded.

"Strikes also have a significant impact on Telford’s services and connectivity, but Avanti also need to demonstrate they are meeting their franchise obligations. The Government has the power to bring train operators into public ownership and will not hesitate to do so if required. Just this week, the TransPennine contract has been stripped from its operator. I will be closely scrutinising Avanti to ensure that its performance shows improvements for passengers.

"The Government supported the railway industry with over £30 billion – equivalent to £1,000 for every household in the UK and £300,000 per rail worker – to keep trains running through the pandemic and ensure that key workers could keep moving.

"It is now the operator’s job to bring our trains back to an acceptable standard. The Rail Minister, Huw Merriman, has a lot of expertise in the transport sector and I am confident that he will not hesitate to drive through the required improvements to services and staffing conditions wherever possible.

"It is vital to resolve these strikes as soon as possible to drive growth and deliver the improvements to services we need in Telford. The public have had enough of unreliable poor services."

Lucy Allan MP

South Shropshire Conservative MP Philip Dunne: "The travelling public are fed up with disruption of our railways by trade union strikes, whose leaders seem to be deliberately targeting events like Eurovision and the FA Cup final.

"The union leadership need to put the latest offer to their members: As I understand this would take ASLEF train drivers up to a £65,000 salary for a 35 hour week."

Philip Dunne MP

Wrekin Conservative MP Mark Pritchard: "The unions need to work to end the strikes by sitting down again with the train operating companies.

"Many other sectors have now resolved their pay disputes; rail unions need to do the same.

"There has been damaging disruption to people visiting family and friends and trying to get to work. These strikes must end."

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard

North Shropshire Liberal Democrat MP Helen Morgan: “Rail strikes are impacting the daily lives of hundreds – if not thousands – of my constituents, in an area where public transport is hard enough to access as it is.

"The only way to get the strikes over with is for the government to take some responsibility and negotiate a fair package, rather than sitting on their hands and stoking up tensions."