Telford's Covid memorial garden opens to the public

By Richard Williams

A green space dedicated to people in Telford and Wrekin who have been affected by Covid-19 has been opened by the council.

The memorial garden has been opened by Telford & Wrekin Council
The memorial garden in Telford Town Park was designed by Telford & Wrekin Council's Architectural Design and Building Services team.

It was installed by contractors Welch and Phillips and Brewood Landscapes.

The landscaped garden features a variety of species of trees including oak, elm and alder, plus wild meadow areas, 11 benches spread across the garden and adjacent hillside, and views across Withy Pool.

A number of bird and bat boxes will be installed on the hillside and throughout Telford Town Park to further support biodiversity.

A large ‘centre piece’ sculptural artwork has also been commissioned for the memorial garden, following consultation with an engagement group made up of families bereaved as a result of the pandemic, and this will be installed later in the summer.

The garden can be found at the park behind Withy Pool beyond the visitor centre and near to the Dark Lane car park.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for leisure, climate action, green spaces and heritage, said: “We wanted to support Telford residents by providing a calm and soothing space, dedicated to the memory of loved ones lost during the pandemic, for those who are still experiencing the impact of Covid, whether through bereavement, long-term illness or trauma.

“The space that our team and partners have delivered is absolutely wonderful. It’s been beautifully designed and the trees and flowers are already looking terrific. It will be fascinating to see how the garden changes through the seasons, and how wildlife emerges as the trees and wildflower areas mature.

“I hope local people will find solace in this space, surrounded by nature, and I look forward to seeing the final touch – the memorial sculpture, inspired by residents’ experiences – being installed later in the year.”

Richard Williams

