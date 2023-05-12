How doctors saved seven-year-old Telford girl's life after she bumped heads in the playground

Darcey pictured in the middle with her mum and dad

Darcey, from Telford, featured in the Shropshire Star in 2020 when she was just four-years old for championing the NHS during lockdown.

She created dozens of colourful dough hearts in recognition of health workers who had gone above and beyond throughout the Covid pandemic.

Her craft project, which was supported by her mum Anna, caught the eye of nearly 20,000 people on social media, leading to people from all over the country asking for one of her rainbow creations.

Who would have thought the NHS would be called upon to save her life just a few years later?

Darcey Perring pictured during the Covid lockdown in 2020 when she made a rainbow tree to show her support for the NHS

On January 12 this year, Darcey was on the playground at school when a classmate fell into her and bumped his head just above Darcey's ear.

A few hours later, Darcey's health deteriorated. She was vomiting up blood and wanted to lie down, so was rushed to the Princess Royal Hospital, Telford, for a CT scan.

The scan revealed a fracture just above Darcey's ear which had ruptured a major blood vessel to her brain, requiring immediate surgery at Birmingham Children's Hospital to save her life.

Darcey in hospital earlier this year

Now, thanks to great work by the NHS, Darcey is on the road to recovery, and has used her experience as inspiration to raise vital funds for the very same NHS team that saved her life – staff at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

On May 7, Darcey took on the AJ Bell Great Birmingham mini run with her teammates – known collectively as 'Darcey and the Medics' – sporting their handmade West Midlands Ambulance.

Darcey and friends Josie, James and Jack completing the AJBell Great Birmingham Run last Sunday for West Midlands Ambulance Service

Darcey's mum Anna said: "What was the worst time of our life turned out to be one of the most inspirational and positive too, seeing Darcey being so brave and making a speedy recovery.

"Darcey made some great friends on the ward. To watch her having fun and laughing with the bravest of children will be etched in my mind forever.

Darcey pictured with nurses

"We can never thank the whole of the NHS enough for saving Darcey. The only thing I can do to say thank you is help them provide this service to other kids who need it in the future."

Commenting on the care her daughter received, Anna said: "Darcey was in intensive care unit on ventilator where again she received the most amazing care. Totally above and beyond.

"As it was her seventh birthday the next day, the nurses decorated her room and got all doctors and nurses to sign a birthday card.

"A group called Singing Medicine came and sang happy birthday to her and other hospital services brought her gifts.

"When she was well enough, Darcey was moved to the Neuro High Dependency ward where she was again cared for amazingly. From the cleaners to the consultants. We were all treated with such care and respect.

"As Darcey got stronger she was able to use the fabulous facilities – play room, music groups, play therapy and even enjoyed the physio sessions."

So far Darcey, her friends and family, have raised £3,707 for the Birmingham Children's Hospital and are just £293 off their target.