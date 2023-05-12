Telford council leader to become chair of Local Government Association

Shaun Davies, front centre, is to become the chair of the Local Government Association

Councillor Shaun Davies, who oversaw a resounding win for his Labour group in the Telford & Wrekin Council elections has been confirmed as the nominee for the national position.

The move comes after the results across the country last week saw Labour becoming the largest party in local government, meaning it gets to select its chair.

A statement from the Local Government Association (LGA) said: "The Local Government Association is a cross-party organisation with Labour now being the largest group.

“The LGA Labour Group has now completed its election process and has confirmed that Cllr Shaun Davies is their nominee to become the next Chair of the organisation. Cllr Davies will be officially elected at our General Assembly meeting on July 4 just before the beginning of our annual conference.”

Councillor Davies, who will be only the third Labour chair of the LGA, said: "I am delighted to have been elected to chair the LGA, a cross-party organisation which speaks for all councils of all political parties.

"For the last couple of years I have led on the LGA on local government finance effectively being the number two in the LGA.

"Although this is a big step up it will not involve any more work as I stand down from my role as leader of Labour local government