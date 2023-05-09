Notification Settings

Police seize uninsured car with bald tyre in Telford

By Richard WilliamsTelfordPublished:

Police in Telford have seized a car after the driver was found to be uninsured, untaxed, had no MOT and was driving the vehicle with a bald tyre.

The car seized in Priorslee had cords exposed on the tyre
The car seized in Priorslee had cords exposed on the tyre

Priorslee Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said they seized the vehicle on Tuesday morning.

On examination of the car, the tyre was found to have exposed cords visible on the tread.

Tweeting a picture of the offending tyre, Priorslee SNT said: "Just presuming a vehicle is in order when buying it a few months ago is not good enough!"

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

