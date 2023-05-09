Police seize uninsured car with bald tyre in Telford

Priorslee Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said they seized the vehicle on Tuesday morning.
On examination of the car, the tyre was found to have exposed cords visible on the tread.
Tweeting a picture of the offending tyre, Priorslee SNT said: "Just presuming a vehicle is in order when buying it a few months ago is not good enough!"
Priorslee SNT seized a vehicle this morning in the local area, the driver has been reported for driving with: ❌No Insurance, ❌No Tax, ❌No MOT and ❌a Tyre with exposed cords.. Just presuming a vehicle is in order when buying it a few months ago is not good enough! #saferroads pic.twitter.com/iN7PRXg9Dc— Telford Cops (@TelfordCops) May 9, 2023