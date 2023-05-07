Notification Settings

Pub chain sends condolences following death of man at The Woolpack in Telford

By Megan Jones

A pub chain has given their condolences to the family of the man that died following a cardiac arrest at a pub in Telford.

A man died following a cardiac arrest at The Woolpack in Shawbirch on Thursday

Ambulance and police staff were called to The Woolpack public house in Shawbirch, Telford at around 2.50pm on Thursday, May 4.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance service said two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene, where they found one male patient.

She added: "Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene."

West Mercia Police said officers also attended the pub due to the death being in a public place, but it was not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for the Mitchells & Butlers chain, of which the Woolpack is part of, later said: "Sadly a gentleman passed away whilst visiting The Woolpack on Thursday.

"The thoughts of the team are with his family and friends.”

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

