Dumpling was found abandoned in Telford alongside her twin sister

Despite reaching thousands on Facebook and TikTok, viral dog and 'all-round good girl' Dumpling is still awaiting a forever home at Hilbrae Rescue Kennels in Cold Hatton, near Telford.

Staff at the centre say Dumpling and her sister, Bonnie, were found tied up and abandoned in Telford by members of the public.

The two mastiffs were both scarred and showed obvious signs of having been used for breeding, with a handful of untreated medical issues.

Under the care of the centre, both their health issues have improved in kennels.

Sharing the pups' plight in videos on TikTok, Cheryl Gibson of Shropshire Canine Enrichment had a message for her breeders: "She is worth so much more than the money you made from her."

Cheryl added: "Dumpling has been in kennels a while now and we are so shocked no one has seen her potential yet.

"The giant, loveable, floppy fusspot is all about gentle walks, a little playtime but most of all lots of snuggles.

"She was good on the long line, perfect in the car and just a good girl all-round."

Staff at Hilbrae believe Dumpling is around six or seven years old. Because of her size, she is seeking a home with no small children, and adults strong enough to hold her on a lead.