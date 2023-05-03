Paramedics sent to Telford fishing pool after reports of person in the water

Paramedics, firefighters and police officers were sent to Stirchley Pools in Telford shortly before 5am, but the person was out safely before crews arrived.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 4.49am on Wednesday, May 3, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as water rescue in Telford. Reports of person in the water, out before fire service attendance."
Two fire engines including the incident support unit and the water rescue unit were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Telford Central. An operations officer was in attendance.