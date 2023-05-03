'Kind and compassionate’ Telford care home praised by CQC inspectors

Staff at Priorslee House Care Home have been celebrating after its CQC inspection.

The team at HC-One-run home Priorslee House in Telford said they were delighted to have received an impressive Care quality Commission (CQC) report that rated the home as ‘Good’ in all areas.

It was the first inspection of the home by the CQC, and inspectors described the team at Priorslee House, as ‘kind and compassionate’ and praised them for the positive relationships they build with each resident.

There has also been double cause for celebration at the home, as residents and relatives have voted the care home in the top 20 recommended care homes in the West Midlands in this year’s carehome.co.uk awards.

Carehome.co.uk, the care home directory and comparison website, holds its annual Care Home Awards to recognise the 20 top-rated care homes in each region of the UK.

These are based on individual review scores that carehome.co.uk have received from residents, and their friends, family and loved ones.

Priorslee House achieved a 10/10 average rating on the site, marking their spot in the top 20 across the West Midlands for the second year running.

Home manager, Anita Horton said: “We are so pleased with both of these achievements. The CQC report is a testament to the hard work and kind care that each and every member of the team puts in, day in day out. Ours is the only care home in Telford and Wrekin to currently have a top 10/10 score and to achieve a Top 20 award. I am so proud of everybody at Priorslee House.”

HC-One’s Area Director, Heidi Scott, said: “This rating is great news. I would like to thank the whole team for their commitment and hard work and congratulate them on such an impressive report.