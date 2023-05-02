Shropshire volunteer Chris named as a Coronation Champion

Chris Pettman – chair of the Friends of Telford Town Park who has been named as a Coronation Champion

Chris Pettman, chairman of the Friends of Telford Town Park (FOTTP), was one of 5,000 people nominated for the accolade recognising and celebrating extraordinary volunteers across the UK.

He was hand-picked by a judging panel presided over by the Queen Consort thanks to his contribution to the community in Telford.

Chris, who has been a member of the FOTTP since 2005 and chairman since 2006, said he was overwhelmed at the honour.

He said: “It came as a huge surprise to me when I got the notification that I was a Coronation Champion.

“It is a huge honour.

“I love what I do for the Friends group and we simply love to see people enjoying our award-winning park here in Telford.”

Chris also paid tribute to his colleagues in the group, adding: "I can only accept this award on behalf of the team that is The Friends of Telford Town Park. Without everyone pulling together to achieve what we have done over the last 20 years it would count for nothing.

"Also a big thank you to our sponsors – thank you so much to everyone who has played a part in our phenomenal success."

The winners will be invited to attend one of the official Coronation celebrations, such as the Windsor Castle Coronation Concert or a Coronation Garden Party.

They also receive a specially designed official Coronation Champions pin and a signed certificate from His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort.

The Coronation Champions Awards recognise volunteers who support older people, young people and children, those involved in crisis and welfare, the community, sports, culture and heritage, health and care, sustainability and the environment or animal welfare.

Nominees were judged on their impact on the lives of others, their dedication to volunteering and on how much they inspire those around them.

Chris Pettman's certificate and badge.

Catherine Johnstone CBE, chief executive of Royal Voluntary Service said: “We were completely blown away by the response to the Community Champions Awards and the huge volume of amazing nominees put forward.

“Our judges had a tough job selecting just 500 Champions from an array of thousands of inspirational individuals, who all deserve to be recognised and commended.

“Each of our Coronation Champions displayed a commitment and contribution that far exceeds any expectation and we’re overjoyed to honour and thank them during this exciting point in history.”

The FOTTP assist with the upkeep of the award-winning park with a team of volunteers looking after the Chelsea and Maxell Gardens and beyond.

The group was formed in 2003 and has around 30 volunteers, many of whom meet every Wednesday morning.