Slimmers raise thousands for charity as they donate clothes that no longer fit

Kerrie Billington (left) and Lauren Bryan, with the clothes being donated.

Every year, The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw raises funds by encouraging members to donate the clothes that they have slimmed out of to their local Cancer Research UK shop.

This year, the members of the Oakengates and Dawley groups in Telford have managed to collect 186 bags of clothes, which will raise around £4,000 in sales for Cancer Research UK.

Lauren Bryan, who runs the Oakengates Slimming World group at The Rest Room, said: "I am blown away by the generosity of our members in giving back to our local community by donating the clothes they have slimmed out of. Our groups are so much more than a weight loss organisation. They are a way to help and support each other with no judgement.

"Being in a room full of others who understand and can relate to each other re-iterates that here at Slimming World you are never alone on your journey to your dream target weight and with the support of each other we will help them get there and stay there."

Kerrie Billington, who runs the Dawley Slimming World group at Dawley House, said: "When we spoke to our members they were 100 per cent behind us and were eager to go home and fill their bags with the clothes that they no longer could wear. Between our two groups they have donated 186 bags of clothes raising over £4,000. With each bag the equivalent of around £25, that's over £4,000 our members have raised. We are so proud."

Lauren said that since The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw started in 2013, Slimming World members have raised more than £18 million in total.

This year Slimming World is also sponsoring The Race for Life raising vital funds for research.

Lauren and Kerrie will be at the Telford Race for Life on May 28, taking part along with their members and raising funds along the way.