Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

High voltage power fault causes power cut to hundreds of homes in central Telford

By David TooleyTelfordPublished: Last Updated: Comments

More than 2,500 power customers in central Telford were without electricity on Monday afternoon.

National Grid said there was a fault in its high voltage network in the TF1 area of town and they called engineers in to fix it.

A spokesman for National Grid said: "The incident was raised at 1:32pm this afternoon affecting 2,578 properties. We successfully restored all supplies in the area by 2:09pm this afternoon.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience that was caused by the power cut."

The issue was narrowed down to a fault in a section of cable between two substations in the town but the precise cause has not yet been identified.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News