High voltage power fault causes power cut to hundreds of homes in central Telford

National Grid said there was a fault in its high voltage network in the TF1 area of town and they called engineers in to fix it.

A spokesman for National Grid said: "The incident was raised at 1:32pm this afternoon affecting 2,578 properties. We successfully restored all supplies in the area by 2:09pm this afternoon.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience that was caused by the power cut."

The issue was narrowed down to a fault in a section of cable between two substations in the town but the precise cause has not yet been identified.