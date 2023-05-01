Family in Telford launches desperate bid to save Cooper the dog with a broken heart

A fundraising campaign is being launched to save Cooper the dog who is pictured with two of Jenna's children, Baileigh, aged four, and Iliana, aged 7, right

Bulldog Cooper passed all of his health checks when he was born earlier this year but it turns out his heart beats too fast and needs an operation.

A fundraising campaign is being launched to save Cooper the dog

Jenna Wiffen, from Hadley, in Telford, has launched a crowdfunding appeal to help save Cooper's life. Early estimates that it might cost £7,000 have been reduced to around £5,000 but raising that kind of cash in time isn't going to be possible by their own means.

"Cooper is the sweetest little bulldog with a broken heart," said Jenna.

"The children are heartbroken and are trying to raise money too although they are not sure on what else they can do and are worried that he might die. They are really upset about it. he is such a calm and loving dog who loves kissing and is so cute and does funny things like sleeping with his tongue out."

The family collected Cooper on April 1 from a dealer who is based in Cardiff for £1,000. She took out a loan to buy Cooper to try to help the family which has been going through tough times.

A fundraising campaign is being launched to save Cooper the dog

They thought he has been given proper health checks and was registered but it turns out he was not. After taking him to the vet with dirty ears they found that he had a grade four heart murmur.

"We have been told that he needs a heart operation as soon as possible and that if it doesn't happen he will have to be euthanised."

Jenna, who is married with four children, added: "We didn't really understand how bad it was until a few days later he started to cough and his breathing become like a purring vibrating noise we rushed him to the vet who said he needs a heart scan asap.

"We had his heart scan and found he has severe pulmonic stenosis where the blood flows too fast as his heart valve is very badly malformed as a birth defect.

We are devastated to hear such our sweet gorgeous loving boy will die without surgery."

Jenna is herself disabled with a brain tumour, epilepsy, degenerative disc disease and other health problems. She's facing possibly facing, spinal and brain surgery. And, as her husband is her carer, so finding that kind of money is impossible.

Jenna added: "I have fostered rescued and rehabilitated dogs and other animals for over 12 years and donated and raised funds for many charities so asking for help to save my puppy's life is extremely hard.

"But having no choice I am begging for the help of strangers to try save my boy's life as his breeder lied to us told us he was health checked and KC registered and healthy but four vets have told us this is a birth defect and can be heard loudly even by putting your ear near his chest.

"We are devastated our sweet boy will not make his first birthday without the help of strangers please if you can spare any money in these hard times towards saving Cooper we would be forever grateful."

Jenna added that in the short term Cooper is set to be put on beta blockers to help slow down his heart. But he has been suffering with coughing and panting and the fear is he will have other symptoms such as collapsing.