Heroes Day set to return at the Plough Inn for Bank Holiday Sunday

Landlord of the Plough Inn Ed Lowe is getting ready for Heroes Day on Sunday.

The Plough Inn in wellington started running the events 14 years ago, and has raised more than £180,000 for charity in that time.

The Heroes Day takes place at noon on Bank Holiday Sunday, April 30, with a host of music, food, stalls and even a flypast from a historic Second World War Aircraft – a Hurricane.

The pub is run by landlord Ed Lowe, 65, who served in the Second Battalion Light Infantry, and it is known for its spectacular displays of support for the UK's armed services.

The pub is covered in camouflage netting and poppies.

Sunday's event will start at noon and goes on until the evening, with performances from a number of musical acts throughout the day, including the Wellington Brass Band, Cosford Military Wives, Lisa Stevens, The Manhattans, Revolution, and more.

There will also be a charity auction at 5pm.

The flypast is scheduled for 1.30pm.

The proceeds from the day will go to SSAFA, Help for Heroes, Care for Casualties, and Minds at War, all of which work to support former members of the armed forces.

Mr Lowe said they wanted to do what they could to support those who need help, and were looking forward to welcoming another fly-past as part of the event.

He said: "I served in the army myself and I know one or two people that have suffered and it is just wanting to do my bit to help people."

The landlord said they had their fingers crossed for good weather for the day, which will also feature a number of classic military vehicles.