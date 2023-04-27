Telford council's first chairman dies aged 80

Jhalman Singh Uppal.

In the 1990s he was in the figurehead role as the old Wrekin District Council successfully sought its independence from Shropshire County Council and became a unitary authority.

He was presented with an OBE in person by the Queen in 2003 at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace, the award being for his services to community relations. During the event he chatted to then Real Madrid and England star David Beckham, even getting the footballer's autograph for his granddaughter.

He reflected at the time: “The most memorable moment for me was when I received the deeds for the Iron Bridge when Telford set up its own council.

“I was chairman at the time and I remember being amazed at holding such an historic document.”

The handover of the bridge deeds by Shropshire County Council in 1998 was a symbolic act to mark the transfer of power to the new Telford-based council.

Jhalman Singh Uppal, third from left, at a proud and historic moment as the Iron Bridge is handed over in 1998.

Paying tribute to him, Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies said: "Together with many of my Labour colleagues on Telford & Wrekin Council, I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Jhalman Singh Uppal.

"Jhalman served as a Labour councillor for Wrockwardine Wood ward for a number of years and was chairman of Wrekin District Council in 1995-1996 and 1997-1998.

"He was a great community councillor and was well respected and regarded by everyone at the council and the wider community.

"Jhalman was also chairman of the Punjabi Culture Society and was a fantastic ambassador for our town, and in 2003 received an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for his services to community relations.

"Our sympathy and condolences go out to Jhalman’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Jhalman Singh Uppal was in the chair of the old Wrekin District Council during the historic local government shake-up in Shropshire which saw Telford area break away from Shropshire County Council and gain its own "do everything" council in April 1998.

There had been complaints for years that decisions affecting Telford area were being made at the Shirehall in Shrewsbury by mainly rural county councillors.

Being in post during the transition meant he was both the last ever chairman of Wrekin District Council and the first chairman of Telford & Wrekin Council, although the first chairman to be actually elected to that role on the new council was Councillor Malcolm Smith.

Jhalman Singh Uppal had also served as chairman of Wrockwardine Wood and Trench Parish Council – he was only the second chairman of that council following the creation of a number of new parish councils in Telford area in the late 1980s.

For many years he owned the Kookry Nook cafe in Madeley.