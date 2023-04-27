'Misunderstood' dog still looking for a new home despite video reaching one million people

Despite being seen by thousands, Loki has had no interest at kennels

Loki, a mixed-breed dog around four years old, was returned to Hilbrae Rescue Kennels in Cold Hatton in 2021 because of his owners' poor health.

Despite reaching over one million people on social media, Loki has had little interest in the rescue kennels.

Cheryl Gibson, from Shropshire Canine Enrichment, uploaded an emotional video to her social media accounts, and despite clocking up tens of thousands of shares in just five days, Loki is still on the hunt for his forever family.

Cheryl said the misunderstood pup just needed a bit of patience. She said: "When people look around, he barks at them - he is a bit nervous of strangers.

"When people do walk him - which doesn't happen very often - he ignores them until he gets used to them.

"It doesn't take much for him to trust, it just takes someone to look past his initial nervousness.

"Because he's been there for so long, he pulls to get back to his kennels because that's his safe space. I think people are put off by that.

"When we take him for day trips, he's perfect, he walks lovely, he doesn't pull. He wants to trust you."

Potential adopters must be prepared to spend quality time with Loki before taking him home.

Staff at the rescue centre are willing to try him with another dog following a successful introduction.