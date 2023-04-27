Notification Settings

'Misunderstood' dog still looking for a new home despite video reaching one million people

By Megan Jones

An emotional video appeal to find Hilbrae's lonely Loki a forever home has gone viral.

Despite being seen by thousands, Loki has had no interest at kennels
Loki, a mixed-breed dog around four years old, was returned to Hilbrae Rescue Kennels in Cold Hatton in 2021 because of his owners' poor health.

Despite reaching over one million people on social media, Loki has had little interest in the rescue kennels.

Cheryl Gibson, from Shropshire Canine Enrichment, uploaded an emotional video to her social media accounts, and despite clocking up tens of thousands of shares in just five days, Loki is still on the hunt for his forever family.

@shropshirek9 One of the long termers who never gets chosen to be walked, never gets enquiries… someone please notice Loki. 01952 541254 #dogvideos #dogrescue #adoptme #fyp #foryoupage #dogsoftiktok #homelessdog ♬ Strong (Edit) - London Grammar

Cheryl said the misunderstood pup just needed a bit of patience. She said: "When people look around, he barks at them - he is a bit nervous of strangers.

"When people do walk him - which doesn't happen very often - he ignores them until he gets used to them.

"It doesn't take much for him to trust, it just takes someone to look past his initial nervousness.

"Because he's been there for so long, he pulls to get back to his kennels because that's his safe space. I think people are put off by that.

"When we take him for day trips, he's perfect, he walks lovely, he doesn't pull. He wants to trust you."

Potential adopters must be prepared to spend quality time with Loki before taking him home.

Staff at the rescue centre are willing to try him with another dog following a successful introduction.

For more information contact Hilbrae on 01952 54125

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

