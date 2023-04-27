Notification Settings

Audiences are in for the time of their lives with Telford school's upcoming musical

By Megan Howe

Students at a school in Telford will be taking audiences back to the 1980s with their upcoming musical production.

Wrockwardine Wood pupils are going back to the '80s in new musical
A cast of 53 students at The Telford Priory School have been working twice a week to put on the musical show 'Back To The '80s', which will run from Thursday, April 27 to Saturday April 29 at 7.30pm.

Back to the '80s tells the story of Corey Palmer and his senior year of high school: his best friends, the class bully, and the girl he loves.

The jukebox score includes a wide variety of popular hits such as “Video Killed the Radio Star,” “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” “Footloose,” and “The Time of My Life".

Student Josef who plays the character Corey said: “I can’t wait to perform it now and see all of our hard work pay off."

Head of Music and Performing arts, Ben Millington said: “This is a must-see show, our students have waited so long to perform for our local community. We are all so excited to get this show out.”

Stacey Jordan, Headteacher, said “I am always so proud of our expressive arts staff and students; this show promises to be spectacular, as always, so buy your tickets now.”

Tickets are available on the door or from tps-expressivearts.co.uk/events.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

