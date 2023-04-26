Notification Settings

Fire on railway line at busy Telford industrial park

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished:

Emergency crews were called to a busy industrial park after a fire on a railway line.

Stafford Park, Telford. Photo: Google
The "small fire" happened at Stafford Park in Telford at around 5.30am. The line runs across the middle of the park, with the nearest station being Telford Central to the north west.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 5.35am on Wednesday, April 26, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in open in Telford. Small fire on railway line involving cabling. Crews extinguished fire using knapsack."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central station.

Transport for Wales is showing no delays on the line.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

