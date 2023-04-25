Damage to water pipes causes supply disruption in Telford

Water supply has been interrupted by damage to pipes in the TF7 area

Severn Trent Water said the issue was affecting the TF7 area of Telford – which covers Madeley, Woodside, Sutton Hill and Halesfield.

The company first said it was aware of the issue at 9.17am on Tuesday(.

It posted an update on the situation shortly after, stating: "As promised, we’d like to provide you with an update on the situation and let you know that the supply interruptions have been caused by 3rd party damage to our network of water pipes.

"Our teams are on route and when they arrive onsite they will carry out the repair."