Damage to water pipes causes supply disruption in Telford

By Dominic RobertsonMadeley

Residents in Telford are facing disruptions to their water supply after "third party damage" to water pipes.

Water supply has been interrupted by damage to pipes in the TF7 area


Severn Trent Water said the issue was affecting the TF7 area of Telford – which covers Madeley, Woodside, Sutton Hill and Halesfield.

The company first said it was aware of the issue at 9.17am on Tuesday(.

It posted an update on the situation shortly after, stating: "As promised, we’d like to provide you with an update on the situation and let you know that the supply interruptions have been caused by 3rd party damage to our network of water pipes.

"Our teams are on route and when they arrive onsite they will carry out the repair."

The firm said it would update people when it has more information and added: "Thank you for your patience whilst we work to resolve this issue."

Madeley
Telford
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

