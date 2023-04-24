Thousands of tonnes of waste put in wrong bins rejected from county recycling centres

Thousands of tonnes of household waste in the county was not recycled because it was wrongly places in recycling bins.

The Local Government Association said households and councils have worked hard to increase the amount of waste recycled, but are held back by manufacturers using unrecyclable packaging.

Rejected waste material can be turned away from recycling due to contamination by water, dirt, or chemical treatments such as preservatives or paint.

Figures from the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs show an estimated 3,968 tonnes of household waste were rejected from being recycled in Shropshire after being placed in the wrong bin in the year to April 2022 – 2,454 in Telford & Wrekin, and 1,514 in the Shropshire Council area.

For Telford & Wrekin the figure was down from 2,927 tonnes the year before – the highest level on record – but up from 418 tonnes in 2014-15 when local records of rejects began.

In Shropshire it was also down – from 1,685 tonnes in the year to April 2021, which was the highest level on record – but up from 305 tonnes in 2014-15 when local records of rejects began.

Across England, 6.4 per cent of rubbish sent to be recycled in 2021-22 was rejected.

Last year's rejects in Telford and Wrekin accounted for 5.3 per cent of the 46,586 tonnes of household waste sent for recycling, and 1.7 per cent of the 91,607 tonnes in Shropshire.

An LGA spokesperson said households have made a "real shift" to ensure they are recycling as much as possible while councils work hard to share information on what can be recycled.

They said: “However, the manufacturers of plastic packaging products are still continuing to create and sell packaging that cannot be recycled and will be put in the recycling bin by people in good faith.

"The burden then falls on councils to not only collect it and dispose of it, but to pay the extra cost of disposing of it."

They added councils are trying to achieve net zero with “one hand tied behind their back" as manufacturers continue to produce plastic that cannot be disposed of sustainably.

The national increase in rejected material reported across England is also likely due to China's ban on all solid waste imports and effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The figures show 44.1 per cent of household waste in England was recycled in 2021-22 – up slightly from 43.8 per cent the year before.

In Telford and Wrekin, 44,132 tonnes of household waste were recycled – 49.1 per cent of all rubbish. It was up from a recycling rate of 48.2 per cent in 2020-21.

For Shropshire 90,093 tonnes were recycled – 52.8 per cent of all rubbish, and down from a recycling rate of 53.3 per cent in 2020-21.

A Defra spokesman said the department wants to recycle and reuse more waste, and support households to do so.

He said: “There was an increase in rejected material reported by local authorities in the wake of the pandemic but we have since set a suite of targets to reduce different types of waste, including plastic, glass, metal, paper and food by 2028 through our landmark Environmental Improvement Plan."