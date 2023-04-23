MP meets children's cancer charity to see what help is needed

Mark Pritchard MP with Ellie Cooper, aged 18, who was diagnosed with sarcoma in 2021.

The event, hosted by Sarcoma UK in Parliament, coincided with Teenage and Young Adult Cancer Awareness Month.

Sarcomas are uncommon cancers which can affect any part of the body, including the muscle, bone, tendons, blood vessels and fatty tissues.

With one person under 25 years old being diagnosed every day on average, sarcoma is the third most common cancer affecting children, teenagers and young adults in the UK.

Mr Pritchard said: "Sarcoma can have a devastating impact on the lives of children and young people. The treatment can disrupt their education, cut them off from friends and affect their mental health. I was pleased to meet with the Sarcoma UK team to learn more about how we can improve treatment and save lives."

Sarcoma UK is a national charity which funds research, offers support for anyone affected by sarcoma cancer, and campaigns for better treatments. It has invested more than £5 million into 74 research projects to date and has helped more than 3200 individuals through its support services since February 2016.

Dr Sorrell Bickley, Director od Research, Policy and Support at Sarcoma UK, said: "Cancer is different in young people. They have very different needs to older adults facing this disease, so they need a special, tailored approach to improving cancer diagnosis, treatment, care and support.