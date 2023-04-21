Town park gearing up for St George's Day entertainment

Jousting at one of the previous events

The family event will take place on Sunday, April 23, with a host of activities throughout the day, from 11am to 4pm.

Entertainment includes jousting displays and a tournament with the Knights of Nottingham, camel racing, a dog show, a dog agility display, street entertainers, Dr Bike, stalls, as well as food and drink.

Felicity Mercer, Telford & Wrekin Council’s director for communities, customer and commercial services said: “We are looking forward to another fantastic event and we are delighted that this is a free event for our local residents and visitors to the region to enjoy.

"There will be plenty to keep all the family entertained with displays in the main arena, crafts and activities, dog show and much more. The jousting display is a popular pageant for crowds to enjoy with lots of cheering for their favourite knights.”