The incidents took place in the Madeley area of Telford.

The first involved grassland at the Madeley Court Hotel, with one crew tackling the blaze at around 5.30pm.

It involved a patch of grassland around 150 square metres.

The second was at a patch of woodland on the nearby Madeley Court Way, shortly after 7pm.

On this occasion one crew from Wellington was sent to deal with the fire – reported to be around 15 metres by 10 metres in size.