Plant hunters set to head for historic house

One of the previous Plant Hunters' fairs

Reduced, pay in advance tickets are now on sale for the event, half the price of pay on the day.

Martin Blow of Plant Hunters' Fairs said: "The plant fairs at Weston Park have become firm favourites in garden lovers’ diaries and this year we have a wonderful line-up of nurseries attending with plants to suit novice gardeners as well as those rarer gems for the plant connoisseur.

"There will be plants of the moment for instant impact as well as later-blooming species to get planted now for a succession of colour."

"If you need some advice to help you choose then there are nursery folk on hand to help, each an expert in their field with years of knowledge and experience, and full of helpful tips."

Weston Park has1,000 acres of Capability Brown parkland much of it wooded and planted with spring bulbs, bluebells, azaleas and rhododendrons.

"There are miles of woodland walks, lakes and the beautiful formal gardens to take in and children can let off steam in the Woodland Adventure Playground," Mr Blow said.

Tickets in advance are available from weston-park.com/spring-plant-fair.