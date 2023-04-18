Airea51 in Stafford Park

Airea51 in Stafford Park has issued a statement after the incident on Sunday, saying that it would remain closed today, and expects to re-open tomorrow.

The statement said management had been in touch with the family of the child, "to pass on our best wishes for a full and speedy recovery".

They added that the police have said there will be no action taken over the incident, but that the local authority will be carrying out its own investigation.

The statement, posted on the Airea51 Facebook page, said: “On Sunday April 16, there was a medical emergency on site, involving a child who’d been attending a birthday party at Airea51.

“Out of respect for the family and their privacy, we will not be giving any further details. But we have been in touch with them to pass on our best wishes for a full and speedy recovery of the child involved.

“Police advised us immediately that they would not be taking any action in relation to the incident. The staff at Airea51 attended a child who had a medical emergency and treated first aid response immediately. The park is currently closed to assist the local authority do its own investigation as they are obliged to do.

“We fully expect to reopen on Wednesday April 19 and thank our customers for their understanding and support in this matter.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service said an ambulance, paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the trampoline park at around 3pm on Sunday where crews found a child in "critical condition".