Shropshire head dies at 76

Tim Heap was head of Crudgington village school for seven years, leaving in July 1981 to become head of Queenswood County Primary School at Ketley Bank, where he served for 18 years before retiring in 1999.

He also served for a time as president of the Wrekin branch of the National Union of Teachers, taking up the role in the late 1970s, and in the 1980s served as the chairman of the Shropshire Federation of Parent-Teacher Associations.