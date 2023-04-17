Notification Settings

Shropshire head dies at 76

By Toby NealTelfordPublished:

A former Shropshire headteacher has died at the age of 76.

Tim Heap was head of Crudgington village school for seven years, leaving in July 1981 to become head of Queenswood County Primary School at Ketley Bank, where he served for 18 years before retiring in 1999.

He also served for a time as president of the Wrekin branch of the National Union of Teachers, taking up the role in the late 1970s, and in the 1980s served as the chairman of the Shropshire Federation of Parent-Teacher Associations.

A celebration of his life has been held at Telford crematorium.

Toby Neal

By Toby Neal

Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford.

