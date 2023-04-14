Firefighters rescue 'adult stuck in children's play equipment' in the middle of the night

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service logo.

The call came into the Fire Control at 2.37am reporting an incident at Brindley Ford which was classified as SSC Urgent. according to the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Incident Log.

One fire appliance was then mobilised from Tweedale.

The attending crews used "small tools" to release the person.

It was all over by 3.09am when the stop message was received.

"Incident involved adult stuck in children's play equipment. Crews used small tools to release."