Voters urged to make sure they have photo ID for forthcoming local elections

The law has changed since the last borough, parish and town council elections and now people need valid photo ID to vote.

People who do not have valid photo ID can apply for a free 'Voter Authority Certificate' – and have two weeks left to submit requests.

Telford & Wrekin Council said it has so far received 197 applications for the certificates, but David Sidaway, chief executive of the authority, and the election's returning officer said they know there are 'many more people' who may still need to apply.

The election will take place on May 4 and will be the first time that voters in Telford and Wrekin will have to show photo ID to be able to vote at a polling station.

The Electoral Commission’s website provides a list of all acceptable photo ID for voters.

The deadline for applications for the free Voter Authority Certificate is 5pm on Tuesday, April 25.

Mr Sidaway said: “We’ve received 197 applications so far for the free Voter Authority Certificate, but we know there are many more people in the borough who may still need to apply for it if they want to vote at a polling station.

“I’d recommend checking the Electoral Commission’s website today – just search ‘Voter ID’ – to see whether you already have suitable ID. If you don’t, simply click to apply for the free Voter Authority Certificate as soon as possible as we are expecting a rush as we approach the April 25 deadline.

“The online application process is straightforward, but if anyone needs further support then please do contact our team on 01952 383206 –we’re here to help. We want to do everything in our power to ensure that no eligible voter is turned away on 4 May as a result of this new legislation.”