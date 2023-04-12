'I think I've done enough': Councillor to call it a day after almost 30 years of service

Councillor Charles Smith is set to retire after almost 30 years

A former trade unionist, Charles Smith found himself at a bit of a loss when he retired from British Telecom in 1995.

Not yet ready to give up fighting for what he believed, Charles entered local government that same year as a parish councillor for his community in Wrockwardine Wood & Trench in Telford.

It wasn't long before he was elected to represent the ward, served as the council's deputy leader, and most recently as chair of Telford & Wrekin's Planning Committee.

Almost 30 years on from entering local politics, Charles, now aged 81, is ready to step back for a quieter life and will not be standing for re-election next month.

"I'm not sure how I feel about it yet," he said: "I shall miss it, but I think the time has come to let some other people have a go. I've done my share, and I think I've done enough. I'm going to retire to the allotment."

Charles started his political journey in his former occupation with BT, working with the trade union.

He explained: "It was helping ordinary people get through life, and I liked that. I guess I wasn't quite ready to give it up."

Over the years, Charles has seen Telford expand and the population boom.

He said: "Back then, Telford was half-finished. A lot has changed since then, and I think we're on the right track. I think this council has done a fine job - but of course, I would say that."

Now, Charles, a grandad-of-six, is looking forward to a retirement filled with bowling and home-grown vegetables.