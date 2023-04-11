Notification Settings

Reports of baby locked in property prompts call to Shropshire fire crew

By David Tooley

Firefighters were scrambled to help after a baby was reported to be locked into a property.

Telford Central Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service
Telford Central Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

A fire crew was scrambled urgently from their station at Telford Central to Tweedale Crescent, in Madeley, at 12.10pm on Tuesday.

But when they arrived they found that no action was required.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "One fire appliance was mobilised from Telford.

"Call received to young child locked in property - on arrival no fire service action was required."

The young child was reported as being of baby age. The fire service stop message was received at 12.24pm.

Slightly earlier in the day a crew from Telford Central was scrambled to High Street, in Bridgnorth, at 11.56am to a non-urgent incident to help the ambulance service gain entry.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said its officers were not required after all.

"Call from police to assist ambulance service gain entry, on arrival fire service were not required as access had been gained," said the spokesman.

The fire service stood down at 12.16pm.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

