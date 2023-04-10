Parkinson's UK says more needs to be done to keep people with the disease out of hospital

Mark Pritchard MP and Parkinson's carer Photo credit: Jess Hurd

Around 145,000 people in the UK have Parkinson’s Disease. It is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world and currently there is no cure.

Mr Pritchard said that, according to Parkinson's UK, there are an estimated 220 people with Parkinson's in The Wrekin constituency.

The charity is calling for the upskilling of the healthcare workforce to support people with the condition more effectively, and for faster access to the specialist care which Parkinson's patients need to manage their condition and stay out of hospital.

It says people with Parkinson's disease are likely to need access to a variety of specialist services, including occupational therapists, physiotherapists, and speech and language therapists.

In November 2021 the Government announced that it will provide £375 million between 2021 and 2026 to improve our understanding of, and treatments for, a range of neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s Disease.

Mr Pritchard said: "It was helpful to meet with Parkinson's UK representatives to learn more about the range of specialist health services which people with Parkinson's need to access.

"I am pleased that the Government continues to fund research into new treatments for Parkinson's Disease while ensuring that people with the condition and their carers can get financial support through the benefits system."

Laura Cockram, Head of Policy and Campaigns at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Mark Pritchard for attending our awareness event for World Parkinson’s Day, and their pledge to support constituents affected by the condition in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin.