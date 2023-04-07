Computer addiction causing children to attack their parents, says MP

Mark Pritchard

A Shropshire MP has voiced concerns about children attacking their parents as a result of computer-game addiction.

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, has called for more support to be given to both schools and police forces in tackling the problem.

Mr Pritchard tabled questions to both the Home Office and the Department for Education on how to reduce the dangers of gaming addiction.

Home Office minister Sarah Dines said more than £1 million had been committed to research into domestic abuse.

"Included in this were projects that specifically focused on under-researched areas like child-and-adolescent-to-parent violence and abuse," she said.

"Over the last three years we have also invested over £41m in increasing the availability of interventions for domestic abuse perpetrators, for example behaviour change programmes, which will also improve our understanding of what works to reduce reoffending.

"This has included funding projects that specifically work with children and young people displaying these types of behaviours.

Miss Dine said a further £36 million had been earmarked for similar purposes over the next two years.

Nick Gibb, minister of state for education, said as part of statutory classes in relationships, sex, health and education, pupils were taught about the importance of online safety and the harms associated with excessive use.

"Pupils are also taught how to seek help and support for issues or have mental health concerns," Mr Gibb added.

He said schools taught youngsters that although the internet was an integral part of their life, they should also understand the benefits of rationing time spent online.