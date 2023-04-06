Two Shropshire teenagers admit torturing hedgehog in attack caught on camera

Two teens have admitted torturing a hedgehog

The two 15-year-olds from Shrewsbury who cannot be identified due to their age, have been given a nine-month referral order.

The two teens admitted inflicting unnecessary suffering to a wild mammal when they appeared at Telford magistrates on Wednesday.

This incident took place in the Rutlands Estate at around midnight on August 7, 2022.

It is understood that the hedgehog did not survive the attack, but it was filmed by an anonymous person and later disclosed to the RSPCA and West Mercia Police.