Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two Shropshire teenagers admit torturing hedgehog in attack caught on camera

By Richard WilliamsTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

A pair of Shropshire teenagers have appeared in court and admitted stabbing a hedgehog before dropping a paving slab on to the animal and repeatedly jumping on it.

Two teens have admitted torturing a hedgehog
Two teens have admitted torturing a hedgehog

The two 15-year-olds from Shrewsbury who cannot be identified due to their age, have been given a nine-month referral order.

The two teens admitted inflicting unnecessary suffering to a wild mammal when they appeared at Telford magistrates on Wednesday.

This incident took place in the Rutlands Estate at around midnight on August 7, 2022.

It is understood that the hedgehog did not survive the attack, but it was filmed by an anonymous person and later disclosed to the RSPCA and West Mercia Police.

The order means the boys will have to attend meetings with the Youth Offending Team and carry out some reparation work.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News