Pub 'pampering' sessions held down at Telford local

Two of the students ready to great clients

The level two and three students were invited in to The Lion at Priorslee to offer a range of treatments including manicures, file and polishes, and Indian head massages.

Charlotte Anson, learner manager for hairdressing, beauty therapy, hospitality and catering at the college, said: “Not only was this an opportunity for our students to complete some of the work required for their assessments, it was a fantastic community event,

“Several of the ladies who had a treatment have expressed an interest in attending The Retreat salon at college – and two have already booked treatments with us.

“We hope that this community pampering session may become a regular event for our students.”

Telford College’s hair and beauty team offer a range of treatments at The Retreat on weekdays.

Morning and afternoon beauty appointments are available for manicures, pedicures, facials, eye treatments and waxing services. The hairdressing team offer daily cutting and colour services.

Charlotte said: “All our services are very competitively priced and carried out by our level two and three students.”